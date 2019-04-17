taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.74875
Euro
6.53075
Altın
1278.55
Borsa
97713.19
Gram Altın
236.327

Turkey: 139 irregular migrants held in İzmir

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe since the beginning of Syria’s civil war.

AA | 17.04.2019 - 11:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A total of 139 irregular migrants were held in the Çeşme, Menderes and Urla districts of Turkey’s İzmir province Wednesday.

139 IRREGULAR MIGRANTS

Security personnel spotted groups of migrants who were attempting to illegally cross into Europe. The irregular migrants, who were aboard rubber boats, were held by the Turkish Coast Guard off the country’s western coast. All of the migrants were later referred to provincial migration directorates.

Turkey: 139 irregular migrants held in İzmir

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of Syria’s civil war. Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Canlı yayında mazbata tartışması

Canlı yayında mazbata tartışması

144
Yunanistan'da Iniohos 2019 tatbikatı

Yunanistan'da Iniohos 2019 tatbikatı

114
Ajax Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde Juventus'u eledi

Ajax Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde Juventus'u eledi

37
Binali Yıldırım ile Ekrem İmamoğlu tokalaştı

Binali Yıldırım ile Ekrem İmamoğlu tokalaştı

127
AK Parti'nin YSK'ya sunduğu itiraz dilekçesi

AK Parti'nin YSK'ya sunduğu itiraz dilekçesi

210
Hulusi Akar, ABD'li mevkidaşını uyardı

Hulusi Akar, ABD'li mevkidaşını uyardı

71
AK Parti: Sandık başkanları üzerinden operasyon yapıldı

AK Parti: Sandık başkanları üzerinden operasyon yapıldı

207
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir