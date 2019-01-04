taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey: 15 rescued after fire at cargo ship

Crew members were rescued after the fire erupted at cargo ship off Istanbul’s southern coast.

AA | 04.01.2019 - 12:37..
At least 15 crew members were evacuated after a fire erupted at a dry cargo vessel off Istanbul’s southern coast on Friday, a local official said.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya told Anadolu Agency that the fire erupted at around 6.20 a.m. local time (GMT 0320) off the Istanbul’s Pendik district in the Marmara Sea. “A police boat was dispatched to the scene. 15 crew members were rescued and taken to [Istanbul’s] Kartal port,” Yerlikaya said.

Turkey: 15 rescued after fire at cargo ship

The fire has been extinguished and the process of cooling is in progress.

The cargo ship coming from Beirut anchored offshore in Pendik on Jan. 2. The Togo-registered ship is owned by a Turkish national and all the crew members aboard are foreigners.

