Turkey aids to flood-hit Iran

At least 17 people were killed by flooding in Shiraz.

AA | 26.03.2019 - 10:26..
The Turkish Embassy in Tehran on Monday expressed its condolences after at least 17 Iranians were killed and scores more injured by torrential flooding in Iran’s south-central city of Shiraz.

"TURKEY IS READY TO PROVIDE ANY KIND OF SUPPORT"

“We share our sympathies with our Iranian brothers and sisters after devastating floods claimed many lives in Shiraz today,” the embassy tweeted. “We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and stress our readiness to provide any kind of support,” it added.

The embassy also expressed its readiness to provide assistance in northern Iran, which has also reportedly been hit with a wave of torrential flooding.

Turkey aids to flood-hit Iran

“We wholeheartedly share the pain of our brothers hit by the flood disaster in Golestan and Mazandaran provinces in northern Iran,” the embassy said in a separate tweet. It added: “Turkey is ready to provide any kind of support.”

