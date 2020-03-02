taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.226
Euro
6.9269
Altın
1595.19
Borsa
107705.63
Gram Altın
318.711
Bitcoin
55470.49

Turkey aims at solving the humanitarian crisis

Speaking on the Syria issue, President Erdoğan said that hundreds of thousands of migrants have left for Europe.

AA | 02.03.2020 - 17:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's president on Monday said his country will no longer shoulder the burden of caring for refugees on its own.

"THE NUMBER WILL SOON REACH A MILLION"

"The era of one-sided sacrifices is now over," President Erdoğan told a meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara. "Since Turkey opened borders, more than 100,000 migrants have left for Europe, this number will soon reach a million," said Erdoğan.

Thousands of migrants flocked to Edirne's Pazarkule border crossing to Greece after Turkish officials announced Friday they would no longer try to stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.

It followed an attack by Syrian regime forces on Turkish troops in the Idlib de-escalation zone, which martyred 34 soldiers last week.

Turkey aims at solving the humanitarian crisis

Erdoğan said Turkey had no particular problem with Iran or Russia in Syria’s Idlib province, but his country aimed at solving the humanitarian crisis as refugees continue to flee northern Syria, and making sure that "our territory is safe."

“Until now we conducted our operations in Idlib in a restricted manner, because we wanted to continue this process with the utmost sensitivity. However, we realized our intentions were not properly understood. That is why we started the Operation Spring Shield, extending the scope of our operations after 34 of our soldiers were martyred on Feb. 27," Erdogan said.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Terrorists attack official vehicle in Turkey's Ağrı
An official statement said that a vehicle carrying customs officials in Turkey's eastern province of Ağrı was hit a rocket fired by terrorists.
Turkey hits two Assad regime jets in Idlib
Turkish Defense Ministry says jets are downed after attacking Turkish jets
Turkey launches Operation Spring Shield in Syria’s Idlib
Defense chief stressed that Ankara wants a lasting cease-fire and stability in Syria, however, he vowed to intensely retaliate any attack on Turkish troops and observation posts in Idlib.
Turkey launches new domestic anti-terror operation
As part of series of anti-terror operations in the southeast, Turkey initiates Kapan-7 Karadag in Siirt, Sirnak provinces
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Suriyeli mülteciden Türkiye'ye: Kendinizi düşündünüz
Suriyeli mülteciden Türkiye'ye: Kendinizi düşündünüz
1846
AK Partili vekilden harekata destek paylaşımı
AK Partili vekilden harekata destek paylaşımı
785
Erdoğan'dan gündeme ilişkin açıklamalar
Erdoğan'dan gündeme ilişkin açıklamalar
543
Darbeci Hafter ve Esad iş birliği anlaşması yaptı
Darbeci Hafter ve Esad iş birliği anlaşması yaptı
323
Putin'den Suriye açıklaması: Savaşa hazırlanmıyoruz
Putin'den Suriye açıklaması: Savaşa hazırlanmıyoruz
445
Ağrı'da gümrük müdürlüğü aracına roketli saldırı
Ağrı'da gümrük müdürlüğü aracına roketli saldırı
135
Türkiye'de koronavirüs için yapılması gerekenler
Türkiye'de koronavirüs için yapılması gerekenler
56
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir