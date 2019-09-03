Turkey aims to control Syrian safe zone

Turkey would like to establish the safe zone in northern Syria together with its allies, and under its control but it would not step back if there is a stalling threatening its security, according to the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman on Monday.

"PROCESS GOES UNDER TURKEY'S CONTROL"

"Turkey, of course, wants to establish the safe zone in coordination with the allies, under Turkey’s control," Omer Celik told reporters while AK Party's Central Executive Committee meeting was ongoing at party headquarters. “But if the stalling processes we experienced in the past would repeat in this matter, it is clearly told that Turkey is making necessary preparations in terms of its security needs,” Celik added.

Celik said if the process goes as desired and under Turkey’s control, it would show that, as the allies, we have achieved a positive thing regarding Syria’s unity.

Turkish and US military officials reached an agreement on Aug. 7 that the safe zone in northern Syria will serve as a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians longing to return home and a Joint Operations Center in Turkey will be set up to coordinate its establishment.