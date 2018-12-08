Turkey aims to get into new markets

Turkey targets to “strongly” get into new markets, the country’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Friday.

"We specified four countries, India, China, Russia, and Mexico," Pekcan said at an event organized by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry. "We need to develop new strategies for this target," she underlined.

"WE FOCUSED ON E-COMMERCE"

Pekcan said the government is ready to give all of its support to industrialists for exporting value-added products. The minister also stressed that Turkey encouraged businesspeople to invest in high-technology sectors such as software, artificial intelligence, and information technologies.

"We attach importance to e-commerce, tech-focused design, and branding," she noted.