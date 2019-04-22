taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold joint military drill

Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold joint military live-fire exercises dubbed "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 2019" on May 1 to 3 according to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

AA | 22.04.2019 - 14:16..
Ankara and Bakü will hold a joint military exercise from May 1 to 3, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

 

Turkish soldiers who will participate in the exercise have arrived in Azerbaijan, the ministry said in a statement.



The exercise "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 2019" named after the founder of the Turkish Republic, aims to improve coordination between the two armed forces.

The joint exercise will include military units as well as armored vehicles, artillery batteries, mortars, airplanes and helicopters, and air defense systems.

