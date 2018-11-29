taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey and China discuss boosting tourism cooperation

Turkey's culture and tourism minister on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart to talk about strengthening tourism cooperation with Beijing.

AA | 29.11.2018 - 11:07..
Culture and Tourism Minister Ersoy visits Chinese counterpart Luo Shugang in Beijing to talk about tourism opportunities.

BOOSTING COOPERATION

In a closed-door meeting, as part of his visit to the capital, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy met with Luo Shugang in Beijing. They spoke about boosting cooperation in the field of tourism and ways to attract more Chinese tourists to Turkey, said ministry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



They also discussed mutual steps for establishing a branch in China of the Yunus Emre Institute, a Turkish cultural center. In addition, Ersoy is due to attend a concert capping off China’s 2018 Year of Turkish Tourism.

