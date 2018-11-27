taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.243
Euro
5.9349
Altın
1221.44
Borsa
93293.76
Gram Altın
205.72

Turkey and Qatar are each other's friends during hard days, says Erdoğan

President Erdoğan said Monday that Turkey and Qatar have supported one another in hard times, and proved to be a true friend many times.

AA | 27.11.2018 - 11:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey and Qatar are each other's friends during hard days, says Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Al-Thani hold 4th meeting of Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee in Istanbul.

The meeting held at the Vahdettin Pavilion was jointly presided over by Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. “The Turkish nation showed intense efforts to break the blockade and sanctions targeting its Qatari brothers,” Erdoğan said during the meeting.

Turkey and Qatar are each other's friends during hard days, says Erdoğan

Erdoğan added that Doha was the strongest international supporter of Turkey after July 15, 2016, the defeated coup attempt by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

"QATAR HAS STOOD WITH US"

Erdoğan also said he was proud by the level of cooperation between the two countries on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations. “Qatar has stood with us in front of the speculative initiatives targeting our economy in the recent months,” he said and thanked Qatar on behalf of the Turkish nation and himself.

Turkey and Qatar are each other's friends during hard days, says Erdoğan

Al-Thani, for his part, also voiced pleasure for the level of bilateral relations and expressed his will to boost cooperation in every field.

Following the meeting, Turkish and Qatari ministers signed a strategic cooperation protocol in the fields including transportation, culture, trade and economy.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan: Türkiye ve Katar kara gün dostudur

Erdoğan: Türkiye ve Katar kara gün dostudur

124
Şeyma Subaşı'nın şansı nasıl döndü

Şeyma Subaşı'nın şansı nasıl döndü

52
Prens Selman, Başkan Erdoğan ile görüşmek istedi

Prens Selman, Başkan Erdoğan ile görüşmek istedi

50
Suudi Arabistan Veliaht Prensi Tunus’ta protesto edildi

Suudi Arabistan Veliaht Prensi Tunus’ta protesto edildi

41
Kılıçdaroğlu, Ekrem İmamoğlu ile görüştü

Kılıçdaroğlu, Ekrem İmamoğlu ile görüştü

51
Türk lirası ağustostaki değer kayıplarını sıfırladı

Türk lirası ağustostaki değer kayıplarını sıfırladı

167
Şeyma Subaşı'dan Çağatay Ulusoy açıklaması

Şeyma Subaşı'dan Çağatay Ulusoy açıklaması

37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir