Turkey and Russia conduct first patrol in Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces and the Russian Armed Forces on Tuesday conducted the first independent but coordinated patrol in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

PICTURES OF THE FIRST PATROL

“Within the framework of the previous agreement, the Turkish Armed Forces and the Russian Armed Forces carried out the first independent but coordinated patrol in order to achieve a ceasefire, provide stability in the Tal Rıfat area and prevent attacks on our elements,” the Defense Ministry said in a Twitter post. The ministry also posted pictures of the first patrol on Twitter.