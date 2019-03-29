taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.64395
Euro
6.3504
Altın
1291.865
Borsa
92803.08
Gram Altın
234.553

Turkey and Russia slam US decision on Golan Heights

Turkey and Russia criticized the US decision on Golan Heights, saying it was against international law.

AA | 29.03.2019 - 14:04..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Top diplomats of both countries meet in the Mediterranean province of Antalya to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments.

"IT CREATES CHAOS IN THE REGION"

"We definitely do not recognize such a decision and such a signature because it is against international law and UN resolutions. These are the territories of Syria," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a news conference in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Turkey and Russia slam US decision on Golan Heights

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came after the 7th Turkish-Russian Joint Strategic Planning Group Meeting, where the minister discussed bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Çavuşoğlu said the US decision did not contribute to regional peace and stability, adding: "On the contrary, it creates unrest and chaos in the region."

Turkey and Russia slam US decision on Golan Heights


Lavrov, for his part, said Russia also did not recognize the decision, saying: "This is against international law. All kinds of international law was violated and broken." On Monday, Trump signed a presidential proclamation officially recognizing Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

Israel occupies roughly two-thirds of the wider Golan Heights as a de facto result of the conflict. It moved to formally annex the territory in 1981 -- an action unanimously rejected at the time by the UN Security Council.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Başörtülülerden rahatsız olan sahtekar şifacı

Başörtülülerden rahatsız olan sahtekar şifacı

242
AK Partili genci aşağılayan İP'li kendini savundu

AK Partili genci aşağılayan İP'li kendini savundu

623
AK Parti afişleri dağıtan genci aşağılayan İP'li kadın

AK Parti afişleri dağıtan genci aşağılayan İP'li kadın

668
Yurt genelinde hava durumu

Yurt genelinde hava durumu

57
Kırklareli’nde 11 yaşındaki kız ölü bulundu

Kırklareli’nde 11 yaşındaki kız ölü bulundu

85
Guaido'ya men cezası

Guaido'ya men cezası

40
İlk önce nişanlısını sonra kendisini vurdu

İlk önce nişanlısını sonra kendisini vurdu

65
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir