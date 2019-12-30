Turkey arrests 100 Daesh suspects

Turkish police detained 100 people suspected of ties to Daesh in nationwide raids early on Monday, ahead of New Year celebrations.

SIMULTANEOUS RAIDS ON VARIOUS ADDRESSES

Police have rounded up Daesh terrorists in late December in the last two years, since New Year's Day in 2017 here when a gunman killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub in an attack claimed by the militant group.

Counter-terror police ramped up intelligence activities and carried out the operations in the central provinces of Ankara, Kayseri and Adana, and Batman in the southeast.

Some 400 police officers took part in a 5 a.m. operation in Batman on Monday, detaining 22 people in simultaneous raids on various addresses, also seizing weapons, ammunition and documents.

30 Iraqi citizens, two Syrians and one Moroccan citizen were detained in Ankara. Nine Iraqi citizens who had operated in Syria and Iraq were detained in Kayseri, while four Syrian and two Iraqi citizens were detained in Adana.