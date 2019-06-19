Turkey: At least 103 kg of heroin seized in Van

Turkish police seized on Wednesday some 103.2 kilograms (227.5 pounds) of heroin in the eastern province of Van.

Anti-drug police launched an operation against illegal drug trafficking in the Tusba district of the city, local police department said in a statement.

During the search, police found 103.2 kg of heroin in 204 packages hidden in 5 boxes in a parked vehicle. One suspect was detained in connection with the drugs.

Also, anti-drug police found 2,558 opiates and 21.5 grams (0.7 ounces) of powder drugs in the Erbaa district of the northern Tokat province. Four people were detained in the operation.