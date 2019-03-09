taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44395
Euro
6.118
Altın
1300.1
Borsa
101538.28
Gram Altın
227.579

Turkey bags 10 medals at European championships

Athletes with Down's syndrome gathered at championship hosted by Turkey.

AA | 09.03.2019 - 10:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey won three gold, five silver and two bronze medals on Friday, the first day of European Athletics Indoor Championships.

Turkish Special Olympics Sports Federation (TSOSF) hosted the 9th championship for para-athletes with an intellectual disability. Athletes with Down's syndrome gathered at the Turkey Athletics Federation Athletics Hall.

90 ATHLETES TO COMPETE

Rıdvan Yalçın won gold and Furkan Demir won silver in the 60-meter race for men. In the women’s category, Merve Uzun won silver and Münevvere Yılmaz won bronze.

Turkey bags 10 medals at European championships

In the long jump competition, Rıdvan Yalçın won gold and Furkan Demir won silver in the men’s category. In the women’s category, Merve Uzun won gold and Münevvere Yılmaz finished the tournament with a bronze medal. In the pentathlon competition, Fatma Damla won gold. Muhsine Gezer won silver in the women’s 1500 meter races.

Some 90 athletes from Turkey, France, Spain, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Belgium, Faroe Islands and Portugal will be competing in the upcoming races.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mikrofon açık unutuldu: CHP'liler müezzine hakaret etti

Mikrofon açık unutuldu: CHP'liler müezzine hakaret etti

145
Bahçeli'den, Kılıçdaroğlu'na kalpaklı pozla yanıt

Bahçeli'den, Kılıçdaroğlu'na kalpaklı pozla yanıt

117
10 soruda Türkiye'nin S-400 füze sistemi almasının nedeni

10 soruda Türkiye'nin S-400 füze sistemi almasının nedeni

50
Sneijder'den, Yolanthe Cabau'ya 120 milyon liralık tazminat

Sneijder'den, Yolanthe Cabau'ya 120 milyon liralık tazminat

33
Fenerbahçe'ye Başakşehir maçı öncesi taraftar desteği

Fenerbahçe'ye Başakşehir maçı öncesi taraftar desteği

54
Matematikten 95 üstü puan alamayan çocuğunu terk etti

Matematikten 95 üstü puan alamayan çocuğunu terk etti

29
Anadolu Efes Avrupa Ligi'nde Barcelona'dan rövanşı aldı

Anadolu Efes Avrupa Ligi'nde Barcelona'dan rövanşı aldı

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir