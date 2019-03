Far more Turkish women are now their country's top diplomats abroad than they were before, according to data from the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The number of Turkey's women ambassadors has almost tripled to reach 63 in 2019 from 22 in 2012.

The number of women ambassadors currently deployed in the African continent is 12 and the ministry employs 622 senior women diplomats, 263 at the headquarters in the capital Ankara and 359 abroad.