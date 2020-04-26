taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey brings expat home from Sweden

Turkish expat Emrullah Gulusken not given treatment in Sweden despite testing positive for coronavirus.

Turkey brings expat home from Sweden

Turkey on Sunday morning, April 26, sent an air ambulance to bring home one of its citizens from Sweden who contracted coronavirus but was not given treatment.

"WE HEARD YOUR VOICE"

The aircraft left Malmo Airport at 9 a.m. local time (0700GMT), along with the patient, Emrullah Gulusken, and his three children.

"We have heard your voice, our plane is on its way, we are coming to Sweden," Koca had earlier tweeted, ordering to bring the 47-year-old and his children back.

Turkey brings expat home from Sweden

Daughters of the Turkish expat thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca for their initiative. "I knew my country would support us no matter what. They stood with us in this difficult time and did everything they can. I thank Minister Koca. May Allah protect our country," the patient's daughter Leyla tweeted back.

Turkey brings expat home from Sweden

Turkey's communications director Fahrettin Altun also shared the development on Twitter.

"Turkish national Emrullah Gulusken was not treated in Sweden although he tested positive for the virus. We are bringing him to Turkey with an ambulance plane," he said.

Turkey to bring home coronavirus patient in Sweden WATCH

"We are proud to be Turkish. Turkish officials did not stop contact for even a moment. A plane was sent to Malmo, and an ambulance will take us from the airport. May Allah protect our country," the patient's daughter Samira answered Altun's tweet.

Ankara reached out for help after Samira shared a video on social media about her father’s condition yesterday.

