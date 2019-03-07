taraftar değil haberciyiz
‘Turkey buying Russian S-400s a done deal’

President Erdoğan’s comments come amid US suggestions Ankara should reconsider buying Russian missile defense system.

AA | 07.03.2019 - 08:53..
Turkey’s president said Wednesday that Ankara has finalized an agreement on purchasing Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

"WE MAY WORK WITH S-500S"

"We concluded the S-400 issue, signed a deal with the Russians and will start co-production,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking in a televised interview. "Later, we may work with S-500s, the next generation system," Erdoğan said.

US officials have suggested that Turkey should buy US Patriot missiles rather than the Russian system, arguing the S-400 is incompatible with NATO systems. But Turkish officials have said that Turkey will not go back on its agreement with Russia, even if it were to also buy Patriots.

Speaking on the countering terrorism, Erdoğan said that Turkey would continue its counter-terror operations until the last terror threat against the country is eliminated. "There has been a tremendous increase in the number of terrorists who surrendered. Participation in the PKK is at its lowest level," Erdoğan said, vowing to conduct new operations to destroy the roots of terrorism.

