Turkey calls for full support from NATO against terrorism

Before departing for the London summit, President Erdoğan mentioned that Turkey is the only country that fights hand to hand against the terror group Daesh.

AA | 03.12.2019 - 11:15..
Ahead of NATO's summit in London, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday called for unconditional support of the alliance in fight against terrorism.

"NATO MEMBERS SHOULD WORK TOGETHER AGAINST THREATS"

Speaking to reporters at Ankara's Esenboğa International Airport before his departure for the meeting, Erdoğan said the member states should work to strengthen NATO in the face of common threats, instead of seeking alternatives.

"A reform in NATO in line with present-day threats is inevitable," the president said.

Touching on the Turkey-Libya deal, Erdoğan said that this is the sovereign right of both countries, which Ankara will not discuss with France despite the latter's concerns.

The Restriction of Marine Jurisdictions signed Monday determined Turkey's maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area. "Greece can take steps, and we reserve the right to take steps. We take our steps, we will do what is needed instantly," he also said, referring to the deal.

