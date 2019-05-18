taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey calls for restraint after Saudi pipeline hit by drones

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia sent a letter to the UN Security Council blaming Iran and the Houthis for the attack, which reportedly caused significant damage.

AA | 18.05.2019 - 13:24..
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned a drone attack earlier this week that targeted two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s strategic East-West oil pipeline, calling for restraint in the region.

"WE CONDEMN THE ATTACK"

“We condemn the May 14 attack on two oil installations in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu port, which was apparently carried out by Houthi rebels with drones,” spokesperson Hami Aksoy said Friday in a statement.

“We call for avoiding any provocative steps that could harm security and stability in the region,” Aksoy added.

The pipeline carries oil from Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to the port of Yanbu.

