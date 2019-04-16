taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.805
Euro
6.56185
Altın
1283.18
Borsa
97079.04
Gram Altın
239.364

Turkey carries out operation against organized crimes

Thousand of suspects held in a major security crackdown on organized crime networks since January.

AA | 16.04.2019 - 13:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Some 1,600 suspects have been arrested since January in a major security crackdown on organized crime in Turkey, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

OPERATION BIG CRIME ORGANIZATION

Police and gendarmerie forces have carried out 141 operations against organized criminal networks across Turkey between January 1 and April 15, the ministry said, adding courts have remanded 630 suspects in custody.

Turkey carries out operation against organized crimes

Last year saw 332 operations that have uprooted 47 national/regional and 250 local criminal networks. Also in 2018, 4,565 ringleaders and members of criminal networks were remanded in custody, of which 810 were arrested.

In the operations, security forces captured hundreds of weapons, rifles and ammunition. Ten foreign nationals have also been arrested and extradited to their countries.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Notre Dame Katedrali'ndeki yangın, Macron'u derinden üzdü

Notre Dame Katedrali'ndeki yangın, Macron'u derinden üzdü

342
Kılıçdaroğlu: Umudunuzu koruyun

Kılıçdaroğlu: Umudunuzu koruyun

212
Maltepe'de oy sayımında sona yaklaşıldı

Maltepe'de oy sayımında sona yaklaşıldı

176
Sinan Gümüş'e yeni sözleşme yok

Sinan Gümüş'e yeni sözleşme yok

90
İstanbul'da seçim süreci

İstanbul'da seçim süreci

227
Hülya Avşar kırmızı geceliğiyle poz verdi

Hülya Avşar kırmızı geceliğiyle poz verdi

138
Macron yangının olduğu Notre Dame Katedrali'nde

Macron yangının olduğu Notre Dame Katedrali'nde

91
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir