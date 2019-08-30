taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8408
Euro
6.4512
Altın
1529.35
Borsa
96718.48
Gram Altın
287.159

Turkey celebrates 97th anniversary of Victory Day

Victory Day marks the final battle against Greek forces in Dumlupinar in 1922 and is dedicated to Turkey’s armed forces.

AA | 30.08.2019 - 09:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar in Turkey’s western Kutahya province, where the invading Greek army was decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Turkey one year later.

TURKISH DEFEAT OF FOREIGN FORCES

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message on Thursday to mark the 97th anniversary of Victory Day, a key Turkish defeat of Greek forces in the country’s War of Independence.

Turkey celebrates 97th anniversary of Victory Day

Describing the victory in 1922 as a declaration of will for independence, Erdoğan said: "Our nation is ready to show the same sacrifice and courage for the sake of this homeland today as it did yesterday."

Turkey celebrates 97th anniversary of Victory Day


Erdoğan also honored Mustafa Kemal Atatürk -- the founder of the Republic of Turkey -- and wished divine mercy upon those who lost their lives in the battle.

Turkey celebrates 97th anniversary of Victory Day

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İpsala Sınır Kapısı’nda gurbetçi yoğunluğu

İpsala Sınır Kapısı’nda gurbetçi yoğunluğu

97
UEFA'da temsilcilerimizin muhtemel rakipleri

UEFA'da temsilcilerimizin muhtemel rakipleri

14
Taksici araştırmasından çarpıcı sonuçlar

Taksici araştırmasından çarpıcı sonuçlar

90
Gürcistan'da bir kadın 3 yaşındaki çocuğu bıçakladı

Gürcistan'da bir kadın 3 yaşındaki çocuğu bıçakladı

21
İkinci baharlarını huzurevinde yakaladılar

İkinci baharlarını huzurevinde yakaladılar

20
İngiltere'de halk sokakta

İngiltere'de halk sokakta

26
Adıyaman'da bir şahıs babasını vurdu

Adıyaman'da bir şahıs babasını vurdu

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir