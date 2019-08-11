Turkey celebrates Eid al-Adha

People across Turkey and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Sunday celebrated the first day of Eid Al-Adha, a Muslim holiday.

Many mosques in Turkey packed for early morning prayers and people hosted friends and families at their homes.

FAMILIES VISITED THE GRAVES OF THEIR LOVED ONES

Thousands of worshippers exchanged greetings with each other and celebrated the Muslim religious day.

Many people chose to travel to their hometowns or coastal cities for vacations.

After performing Eid prayers, mosques imams, delivered a khutba (sermon) in which they stressed the importance of sacrifice and Muslim unity.

Muslims on this day sacrifice animals to remember Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice, and the meat from those animals distributed to poor in the community.

Muslims in the TRNC also flocked to the mosques to perform the Eid prayer.