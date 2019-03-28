taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5774
Euro
6.29585
Altın
1307.59
Borsa
92303.85
Gram Altın
233.046

Turkey Central Bank reserves rising steadily

Central Bank continues to decisively implement its reserve-building policy, says bank's governor.

AA | 28.03.2019 - 13:07..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Central Bank of Turkey aims to reinforce and effectively manage the country’s reserves, consistent with a steady rise, the bank's governor said Thursday.

THE RESERVE INCREASE

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Murat Çetinkaya said the bank continues to decisively implement its reserve-building policy.

"Although reserves may fluctuate due to periodic factors, there has been a consistent uptrend in reserves in the medium term," Çetinkaya said.

"Over the last week, our gross reserves have increased across all items by $4.3 billion and by March 27 reached $96.7 billion. "During the same period, our net reserves also rose $2.4 billion to $28.6 billion," he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Fikret Orman'ın ziyareti Beşiktaşlıları kızdırdı

Fikret Orman'ın ziyareti Beşiktaşlıları kızdırdı

166
The Guardian'dan tehdit dolu Türkiye yazısı

The Guardian'dan tehdit dolu Türkiye yazısı

163
Suud gazetesinden Osmanlı'ya DEAŞ iftirası

Suud gazetesinden Osmanlı'ya DEAŞ iftirası

246
Bankalar Hadise'ye kredi vermiyor

Bankalar Hadise'ye kredi vermiyor

49
Yavuz Sultan Selim Köprüsü'nde 344 km hız yaptı

Yavuz Sultan Selim Köprüsü'nde 344 km hız yaptı

63
Ahmet Şık'ın terörist hayranlığı

Ahmet Şık'ın terörist hayranlığı

197
PKK elebaşlarına yönelik operasyonun ayrıntıları

PKK elebaşlarına yönelik operasyonun ayrıntıları

82
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir