Turkey Central Bank reserves rising steadily

The Central Bank of Turkey aims to reinforce and effectively manage the country’s reserves, consistent with a steady rise, the bank's governor said Thursday.

THE RESERVE INCREASE

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Murat Çetinkaya said the bank continues to decisively implement its reserve-building policy.

"Although reserves may fluctuate due to periodic factors, there has been a consistent uptrend in reserves in the medium term," Çetinkaya said.

"Over the last week, our gross reserves have increased across all items by $4.3 billion and by March 27 reached $96.7 billion. "During the same period, our net reserves also rose $2.4 billion to $28.6 billion," he added.