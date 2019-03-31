Turkey: CHP candidate for Ankara votes in local polls

Mansur Yavaş, the mayoral candidate of the main opposition Republican People’s Party for the capital Ankara, cast his ballot in Sunday's local elections in Ankara, Turkey.

"THE VOTER'S WILL IS THE GREATEST OF ALL"

Speaking to reporters after voting, Yavaş wished that election results will bring prosperity to the residents of Ankara. The voter’s will is the “greatest” of all, Yavaş said.

Sunday’s polls mark the first local elections in Turkey under the new presidential government system, adopted in an April 2017 referendum.

Voting started at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and will continue through 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces. In the remaining provinces, polling stations have opened at 8 a.m. local time (0050GMT) and will close at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT).