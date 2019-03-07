taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.45135
Euro
6.1727
Altın
1286.29
Borsa
103603.51
Gram Altın
225.002

Turkey committed to Syria territorial integrity

Sergey Lavrov says Astana format seeking ways to restore Syria's sovereignty, including resolving Turkey's concerns.

AA | 07.03.2019 - 11:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey is committed to defending Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday.

Restoring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity in "full scale" is the ultimate goal of the Astana format for Syrian peace with Turkey and Iran, Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after meeting with his UAE counterpart Abdullah al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

Turkey remains committed to this idea, but currently it has to deal with challenges regarding its national security, Lavrov added, evidently referring to the terrorist threat from northern Syria along Turkey's borders.

EXIT ROUTES FROM THE SYRIAN CRISIS

The Astana format was created to find ways out of the Syrian crisis, including resolving Turkey's security concerns and leading to a full restoration of Syria's sovereignty, he said. "Given the multiplicity of factors that affect the Syrian crisis, given the many external players who have certain interests in this situation, of course, this process will not be fast. But we have no doubt that we should move in this direction, and our Turkish friends share this approach," Lavrov said.

Turkey committed to Syria territorial integrity

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity. According to UN figures, hundreds of thousands of civilians have been killed or displaced in the conflict, mainly by regime airstrikes in opposition held areas.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD yeni teklifle masada

ABD yeni teklifle masada

105
Ertuğrul Akbay hayatını kaybetti

Ertuğrul Akbay hayatını kaybetti

127
Acun Ilıcalı Şeyma'ya yeni ev alacak

Acun Ilıcalı Şeyma'ya yeni ev alacak

48
Çamlıca Camii'nde ilk ezan

Çamlıca Camii'nde ilk ezan

184
Fırat Aydınus yardımcısıyla kavga etti

Fırat Aydınus yardımcısıyla kavga etti

17
M.United zoru başardı çeyrek finale yükseldi

M.United zoru başardı çeyrek finale yükseldi

12
Konya'da bir mahalle savaş alanına döndü

Konya'da bir mahalle savaş alanına döndü

37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir