Turkey completes anti-terror Operation Kıran

Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Kıran in the country’s southeast, which neutralized a total of 144 PKK terrorists, has completed "successfully", the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

TERROR FORCES' AMMUNITION WERE SEIZED

In a statement, the ministry said since the operation’s start last August, four terrorists surrendered and scores of caves, shelters and warehouses were destroyed, and large amounts of weapons and ammunition seized.

Meanwhile, with Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, Mardin gendarmerie command have launched Operation KAPAN to eliminate terrorists in the country’s southeast.

A total of 975 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces as well as village guards, are taking part in the operation. Several improvised explosive device, ammunition, medical equipment, and organizational documents were seized during its course.