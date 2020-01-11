taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey completes anti-terror Operation Kıran

Turkey launched Operation Kiran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in the Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces.

AA | 11.01.2020 - 12:24..
Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Kıran in the country’s southeast, which neutralized a total of 144 PKK terrorists, has completed "successfully", the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

TERROR FORCES' AMMUNITION WERE SEIZED

In a statement, the ministry said since the operation’s start last August, four terrorists surrendered and scores of caves, shelters and warehouses were destroyed, and large amounts of weapons and ammunition seized.

Turkey completes anti-terror Operation Kıran WATCH

Meanwhile, with Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, Mardin gendarmerie command have launched Operation KAPAN to eliminate terrorists in the country’s southeast.

Turkey completes anti-terror Operation Kıran

A total of 975 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces as well as village guards, are taking part in the operation. Several improvised explosive device, ammunition, medical equipment, and organizational documents were seized during its course.

