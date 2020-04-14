taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7976
Euro
7.4476
Altın
1731.39
Borsa
97971.97
Gram Altın
378.341
Bitcoin
46798.62

Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

A total of 32 scientists specializing in different branches came together to conduct the studies.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

Scientists in western Turkey commenced the lab tests on Tuesday of an antigen they designed for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Research is ongoing with the collaboration of the Ege University Drug Development and Pharmacokinetic Research Application Center (ARGEFAR) in Izmir province and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK).

"FIVE OF THEM ARE IN CLINICAL STAGE"

Dr. Mert Doskaya told Anadolu Agency that the design of the antigen, which is the first phase of the vaccine effort, was completed in a week.

The Vaccine Research and Development Group of the university will test the antigen and move on to the second phase, said Doskaya.

Turkey completes first phase of vaccine efforts

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO), Doskaya said that more than 50 research centers around the world have been trying to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. "In fact, studies in Turkey are at a similar stage with them. "Five of these are in the clinical stage, meaning the first human experimentations have begun, and the rest are preparing for animal experiments," said Doskaya.

He underlined that the Turkish team planned to determine the effectiveness of the DNA vaccine they created and apply them to an animal model within four months, adding that they hoped to begin human clinical trials as soon as possible.

İlginizi Çekebilir
107-year-old Turkish patient beats coronavirus
After receiving treatment for coronavirus, the patient was discharged with applauds from the hospital and taken to her home for isolation
Turkish politician dies due to coronavirus disease
Haydar Bas, leader of the Independent Turkey Party dies at age 73 on Tuesday.
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Turkey's Istanbul
Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority announced that the quake struck at 2.56 a.m. local time.
Turkey passes penal reform law amid the outbreak
The reform will enable home confinement for some inmates over 65, women who have children aged six and under and sick prisoners who cannot take care of themselves.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
960
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
Haydar Baş, koronavirüsten hayatını kaybetti
671
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
263
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
285
Diyanet, Ramazan tartışmasına noktayı koydu
Diyanet, Ramazan tartışmasına noktayı koydu
423
Diyanet, kimlerin oruç tutamayacağını açıkladı
Diyanet, kimlerin oruç tutamayacağını açıkladı
93
Haydar Baş'ın yaşadığı mahalle karantinaya alındı
Haydar Baş'ın yaşadığı mahalle karantinaya alındı
191
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir