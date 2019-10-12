taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8838
Euro
6.4924
Altın
1488.71
Borsa
99027.82
Gram Altın
281.654
Bitcoin
49571.79

Turkey condemns UN remarks on safe zone

Turkish officials on Friday condemned the statement relating safe zone to be established in north-east Syria with Srebrenica genocide.

AA | 12.10.2019 - 09:18..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry blasted on Friday a statement by a senior UN aid official associating the safe zone to be established in northern Syria to Srebrenica genocide.

"IT'S AN IRRESPONSIBLE STATEMENT"

"We strongly condemn and totally reject the statement made by Panos Moumtzis, United Nations Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, in which he relates the safe zone to be established in north-east Syria with the Srebrenica genocide," ministry's spokesperson Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Monday, Moumtzis said: ''For us as the UN, the safe zone concept is one that we have a bitter history (with) and actually we never promote or encourage. We don’t think it is something that had worked for the UN, keeping in mind Srebrenica and what had happened in the past.''

Turkey condemns UN remarks on safe zone

Turkey’s reaction to "this irresponsible statement, in which the Regional Coordinator oversteps his limits, has already been conveyed to UN officials," Aksoy said. He stressed that Turkey made the utmost effort in order to prevent the Srebrenica genocide saying that it is "well known by a UN official coming from this region.''

Turkish public opinion was "highly sensitive on the Srebrenica genocide and thereby its abuse by a distorted mindset is utterly unacceptable," he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

76
A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

45
Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

71
Merih Demiral: Asıl kahramanlar Suriye'de

Merih Demiral: Asıl kahramanlar Suriye'de

324
Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

164
Millilerden Mehmetçik selamı

Millilerden Mehmetçik selamı

56
YPG/PKK'lı teröristler Nusaybin'e parktan havan topu attı

YPG/PKK'lı teröristler Nusaybin'e parktan havan topu attı

30
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir