Turkey condoles with Ethiopia over deadly plane crash

Turkey on Sunday extended condolences to the families of the victims of those who lost their lives in a deadly plane crash in early hours of the day in Ethiopia.

MINISTRY WISHED MERCY

“We have received the news with great sorrow that the plane flying from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Kenyan capital Nairobi crashed this morning with its 157 passengers and crew on board,” Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry wished the mercy of Allah upon the victims of the "tragic accident" and conveyed condolences to their relatives and the brotherly people of Ethiopia.

All 149 passengers and eight crew on board crashed Ethiopian Airlines are dead, according to Ethiopia’s state broadcaster. The airline said that Boeing 737 plane bound for Kenya was on a routine flight from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa when it crashed near the central town of Bushoftu, 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital.