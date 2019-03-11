taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4573
Euro
6.1354
Altın
1297.215
Borsa
101538.28
Gram Altın
227.408

Turkey condoles with Ethiopia over deadly plane crash

All 157 people aboard plane die in the accident near south of Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

AA | 11.03.2019 - 09:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey on Sunday extended condolences to the families of the victims of those who lost their lives in a deadly plane crash in early hours of the day in Ethiopia.

MINISTRY WISHED MERCY

“We have received the news with great sorrow that the plane flying from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Kenyan capital Nairobi crashed this morning with its 157 passengers and crew on board,” Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

Turkey condoles with Ethiopia over deadly plane crash

The ministry wished the mercy of Allah upon the victims of the "tragic accident" and conveyed condolences to their relatives and the brotherly people of Ethiopia.

All 149 passengers and eight crew on board crashed Ethiopian Airlines are dead, according to Ethiopia’s state broadcaster. The airline said that Boeing 737 plane bound for Kenya was on a routine flight from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa when it crashed near the central town of Bushoftu, 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ezanı ıslıklayanlara protesto yürüyüşü gerçekleşti

Ezanı ıslıklayanlara protesto yürüyüşü gerçekleşti

160
Medel ile Quaresma arasında tansiyon yükseldi

Medel ile Quaresma arasında tansiyon yükseldi

26
Kuveytlilerin en çok sevdiği lider Erdoğan

Kuveytlilerin en çok sevdiği lider Erdoğan

70
Kız arkadaşının eski sevgilisine darp

Kız arkadaşının eski sevgilisine darp

122
Akdeniz'de Türkiye'i by-pass etme planı

Akdeniz'de Türkiye'i by-pass etme planı

28
Gebze-Halkalı demir yolu hattının çalışmaları bitti

Gebze-Halkalı demir yolu hattının çalışmaları bitti

41
Jennifer Lopez nişanlandı

Jennifer Lopez nişanlandı

11
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir