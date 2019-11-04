Turkey conducts test-fire of sea-launched cruise missile

Atmaca was launched from the TCG Kinaliada warship, the fourth Ada-class anti-submarine warfare corvette manufactured under the Turkish national warship program, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency said Monday.

ATMACA WILL BE REPLACED BYUS-MADE HARPOON

Manufactured by missile producer Roketsan, Atmaca is expected to enter the Turkish military’s inventory in the second half of 2020.

Atmaca will be replaced by the American-made Harpoon ship-killer missile in the inventory.

According to Roketsan, Atmaca is a high precision, long-range, surface-to-surface, precision strike anti-ship missile which can be integrated to patrol boats, frigates and corvettes.

The anti-ship missile is weatherproof and resistant to countermeasures. Atmaca is a guided missile with a range of over 200 kilometers (124 miles), posing a threat for targets beyond the line of sight. It also provides target update, re-attack and mission abort capability via modern and developed data link.