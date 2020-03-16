taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

Turkish Health Minister said that seven of the confirmed cases had come from Europe and three from the US.

AA | 16.03.2020 - 10:39..
Turkey announced new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday as it continued efforts to curb its spread.

"EVERY DETECTED CASE IS A SECURITY MEASURE"

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 12 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 18.

He said that among these, two people who had contact with the first case had tested positive for the virus.

Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

Koca also disclosed where some of the patients had originated from. "Every detected case and every isolation is a security measure for all of us," he noted.

