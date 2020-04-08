Turkey confirms coronavirus deaths rises to 725

Turkey confirmed Tuesday that 76 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 725.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 34,109 as 3,892 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference in the capital Ankara following the meeting of Coronavirus Science Board.

CASES HAVE CONCENTRATED IN ISTANBUL

Koca also said 20,023 tests were conducted on Tuesday, with the overall number of tests conducted so far hitting 222,868.

Turkey is currently treating 1,474 patients in intensive care units, Koca said, and added that the occupancy rate of these units stands at 62-63% amid coronavirus outbreak.

The cases have concentrated in the capital Ankara and metropolis Istanbul, as well as Izmir on the Aegean coast, the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, and northwestern Kocaeli and Sakarya provinces, the official said.

Reiterating the importance of observing isolation, Koca stressed each city has to abide by the rules, and people must adopt them as a lifestyle.