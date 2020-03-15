taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case

Turkish ministry announced that a citizen who returned from Saudi Arabia in past week tests positive for coronavirus.

AA | 15.03.2020 - 10:58..
Turkey confirmed Saturday four more coronavirus cases, raising its tally to six.

CITIZEN HAS JUST RETURNED FROM UMRAH

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus test of a citizen who returned from Umrah in the last week turned out to be positive," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

Umrah is the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca that Muslims can undertake at any time of the year.

Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case

Stressing the importance of a 14-day quarantine rule, Koca warned those who came from overseas not to come in contact others. He said passing medical screening does not mean zero risk.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

