Turkey considers alternative partners for nuke plant

Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry is reassessing its major partner for the country's second nuclear plant at Sinop, Turkey's Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Sunday.

CONSTRUCTION OF SECOND UNIT WILL START SOON

Donmez told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview that the results of feasibility studies conducted by Japanese Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., the major partner for Turkey's second plant, fell short of the ministry's expectations in terms of the construction budget and the schedule for its completion. As a result, the ministry is now considering other partners.

The construction license for the second unit was granted in August 2019 and construction of this unit is expected to start soon, according to the ministry.

The project company made an application for the construction license for the third unit last year. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority is currently evaluating this to grant a limited work permit that will allow preparatory work before the laying of the foundation, Donmez explained.

The plant's groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 3, 2018, presided over by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin via video conference call from Ankara.