taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8186
Euro
6.4709
Altın
1531.65
Borsa
96794.03
Gram Altın
286.163

Turkey continues its efforts on establishing the Syrian safe zone

The Turkish defense minister said the first joint reconnaissance flight was carried out with a US helicopter on Saturday.

AA | 26.08.2019 - 14:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Efforts are underway to initiate joint patrols with US military personnel "soon" for the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

PEACE CORRIDOR

"Our works are ongoing to initiate joint patrols with the American military elements soon," Akar said during inspections on troops in the eastern Erzincan province, along with the chiefs of general staff, land, air, and naval forces.

Turkey continues its efforts on establishing the Syrian safe zone

Turkish and US military officials reached an agreement on Aug. 7 that the safe zone in northern Syria will serve as a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians longing to return home and a Joint Operations Center in Turkey will be set up to coordinate its establishment.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Dolarda 5 dakikada rekor yükseliş

Dolarda 5 dakikada rekor yükseliş

378
Fransa'daki G7 Zirvesi'nde liderlerden aile fotoğrafı

Fransa'daki G7 Zirvesi'nde liderlerden aile fotoğrafı

205
Devlet Bahçeli 4 yıl sonra yeniden uçağa bindi

Devlet Bahçeli 4 yıl sonra yeniden uçağa bindi

123
Fatih Terim: Canımız acıyor

Fatih Terim: Canımız acıyor

200
Gaziantep'te Suriyelilerin kılıç, pala ve bıçaklı kavgası

Gaziantep'te Suriyelilerin kılıç, pala ve bıçaklı kavgası

542
Trump, Çin ile anlaşacaklarını açıkladı

Trump, Çin ile anlaşacaklarını açıkladı

102
Mardin'de HDP'li gruba polis müdahalesi

Mardin'de HDP'li gruba polis müdahalesi

196
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir