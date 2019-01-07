taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3453
Euro
6.1099
Altın
1289.63
Borsa
88830.82
Gram Altın
222.197

Turkey continues military deployment

Turkey deployed more military equipment to its frontier with Syria, as preparations for its cross-border counterterrorism operation continued.

Haber Merkezi | 07.01.2019 - 09:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Turkey continues military deployment

Footage showed military deployment to the country's border with Syria continuing.

Convoys of military vehicles were seen arriving in the southeastern Kilis and Gaziantep provinces. A truck convoy carrying ammunition-loaded trucks and armored personnel carriers transited through Kilis to Gaziantep.

Turkey continues military deployment

Meanwhile, military vehicles and howitzers previously brought to Hatay also started their journey to Gaziantep.

Turkey continues military deployment

Enhanced security measures were taken in the area during the continued deployment of military equipment.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Benzia'nın kıyafetine CHP eleştirisi

Benzia'nın kıyafetine CHP eleştirisi

333
7 Ocak Pazartesi kar tatili olan iller

7 Ocak Pazartesi kar tatili olan iller

22
Meteoroloji'nin İstanbul için kar tahmini tuttu

Meteoroloji'nin İstanbul için kar tahmini tuttu

54
CHP-İP, Ordu için İdris Naim Şahin'i düşünüyor

CHP-İP, Ordu için İdris Naim Şahin'i düşünüyor

49
Murat Hazinedar, kendisine sahip çıkılmadığını düşünüyor

Murat Hazinedar, kendisine sahip çıkılmadığını düşünüyor

13
Tolga Karel: Yere batsın sahte sevginiz

Tolga Karel: Yere batsın sahte sevginiz

22
Nez'in şaşırtan vasiyeti

Nez'in şaşırtan vasiyeti

18
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir