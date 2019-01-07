Turkey continues military deployment

Footage showed military deployment to the country's border with Syria continuing.

Convoys of military vehicles were seen arriving in the southeastern Kilis and Gaziantep provinces. A truck convoy carrying ammunition-loaded trucks and armored personnel carriers transited through Kilis to Gaziantep.

Meanwhile, military vehicles and howitzers previously brought to Hatay also started their journey to Gaziantep.

Enhanced security measures were taken in the area during the continued deployment of military equipment.