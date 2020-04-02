Turkey continues progressing vaccine development projects

Turkey has had remarkable progress in vaccine development projects to fight the coronavirus outbreak, determining innovative approaches to get fast results, the country's industry and technology minister said on Thursday.

"WE CAN MAKE CORONAVIRUS CURVE FLATTENED"

Mustafa Varank said under COVID-19 Platform, seven vaccine projects, and seven drug development projects using chemical and biotechnological methods are currently being conducted.

Amid official efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Turkish government is providing support to institutes and researchers in the country working to find vaccines.

"The more we can make the disease curve flattened, the greater the chances of scientific solutions coming into play," Varank said.