taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3876
Euro
6.0842
Altın
1238.16
Borsa
89738.4
Gram Altın
214.529

Turkey continues supporting for Black Sea bloc

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu calls on member states of Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation to meet financial obligations.

AA | 14.12.2018 - 15:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey reiterated on Friday its ongoing financial and technical support for the activities of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

MEMBERS NEED TO PROVIDE TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Speaking at the 39th meeting of the organization’s Foreign Ministers’ council in Baku, capital of term chair Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called on members to take an active part in bloc’s activities and fulfill financial obligations. "We will continue our joint efforts to transform our region into a zone of peace, stability and prosperity," Çavuşoğlu said. He added that Turkey expects members to provide technical support for the working groups of the organization.

Turkey continues supporting for Black Sea bloc

Citing progress in various projects on agriculture and trade as well as the functioning of BSEC, Cavusoglu thanked Ambassador Michael B. Christides, the Secretary-General of the Permanent International Secretariat of the bloc, for his efforts and Azerbaijan for its term chairmanship.

He wished success for Bulgaria as the organization’s next term chair.

Headquartered in Istanbul, the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization was established in 1992 with the aim of acting in a spirit of friendship and good neighborliness and enhancing mutual respect and confidence, dialogue and cooperation among the member states.

The group has 12 members; Turkey, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, and Ukraine.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD Genelkurmay Başkanı Orgeneral Güler'i aradı

ABD Genelkurmay Başkanı Orgeneral Güler'i aradı

93
Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'ın muhtemel rakipleri

Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray'ın muhtemel rakipleri

54
Nesrin Cevadzade bu kez kıyafetiyle konuşuldu

Nesrin Cevadzade bu kez kıyafetiyle konuşuldu

72
Shems Friedlander Müslüman olma nedenini anlattı

Shems Friedlander Müslüman olma nedenini anlattı

42
Tunus Başbakanı müsteşarı tesettüre girmeme kararı aldı

Tunus Başbakanı müsteşarı tesettüre girmeme kararı aldı

672
Erdoğan'dan Kaşıkçı açıklaması: Fail ortada bunu biliyorlar

Erdoğan'dan Kaşıkçı açıklaması: Fail ortada bunu biliyorlar

57
Sincar'a hava harekatı

Sincar'a hava harekatı

48
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir