Turkey continues to send medical aid to Israel, Palestine

Turkey will send medical aid to Israel and Palestine to help them battle coronavirus, the country’s presidential spokesman said on Sunday.

"IT WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN DAYS"

“There was a demand for medical aid from Israel, and it will be completed within days. We will simultaneously send medical supplies to Palestine,” Ibrahim Kalin told CNN Turk.

Kalin said Armenia’s medicine demand was also approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and it was currently in process by the Health Ministry.

Ankara is helping multiple states to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. So far it has sent aid to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo, as well as Libya, Italy, Spain, and the UK, among others.

Turkey, Kalin said, has strong infrastructure in many areas including agriculture, healthcare services, communication, and security. “I believe that we will overcome the recovery process very quickly. Turkey is in a good position in terms of medical supplies, cyber security, and food security,” he added.