taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9316
Euro
7.5373
Altın
1683.68
Borsa
98179.82
Gram Altın
375.252
Bitcoin
48890.49

Turkey continues weekend curfews in 31 provinces

Bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health products and medical supplies would continue to operate, according to the circular.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Turkey continues weekend curfews in 31 provinces

Turkey has reimposed a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces beginning at midnight as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country’s Interior Ministry announced on Friday.

BAKERIES, HOSPITALS AND PHARMACIES WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE

The curfew was ordered in the capital Ankara, Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey continues weekend curfews in 31 provinces

A circular on the issue was sent to the governorships, it added.

For the first time, Turkey imposed a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces across the country on April 11-12, as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey's death toll from coronavirus reaches 1,769
according to the health minister, with the 4,353 more coronavirus cases, the tally raised to 78,546.
Turkey produces mechanical breathing device
The device has a feature of providing basic respiratory support for a coronavirus patient who is aggravated due to shortness of breath and low oxygen in the blood.
Turkish patient recovers after plasma treatment
Turkish doctors ask all recovered coronavirus patients to donate life-saving plasma in the fight with the disease.
Turkish university develops coronavirus testing kits
If we can take a sample properly, we can detect the disease, Professor Oguz Karabay, one of the developers, said.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
61
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
45
Vatandaşların 15 bin liralık bakkal borcunu ödedi
Vatandaşların 15 bin liralık bakkal borcunu ödedi
45
Almanya'da film sahnesi gibi soygun
Almanya'da film sahnesi gibi soygun
18
Shane Larkin: Türkçe isim seçseydim Şahin olurdu
Shane Larkin: Türkçe isim seçseydim Şahin olurdu
3
Bayılan kişiye koronavirüs önlemli müdahale nasıl olmalı
Bayılan kişiye koronavirüs önlemli müdahale nasıl olmalı
3
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir