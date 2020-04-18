Turkey continues weekend curfews in 31 provinces

Turkey has reimposed a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces beginning at midnight as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country’s Interior Ministry announced on Friday.

BAKERIES, HOSPITALS AND PHARMACIES WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE

The curfew was ordered in the capital Ankara, Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak, the ministry said in a statement.

A circular on the issue was sent to the governorships, it added.

For the first time, Turkey imposed a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces across the country on April 11-12, as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.