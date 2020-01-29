taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9589
Euro
6.5568
Altın
1570.46
Borsa
120081.28
Gram Altın
301.099
Bitcoin
55087.17

Turkey criticizes Belgium for protecting PKK terrorists

Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the verdict blocks prosecution of YPG/PKK terrorists supports terrorism.

AA | 29.01.2020 - 16:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey on Wednesday slammed a court ruling in Belgium blocking the prosecution of 36 suspects linked to the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

"BELGIUM'S HYPOCRISY ENCOURAGES TERRORISM"

A Belgian Supreme Court ruling upholding a 2010 decision not to prosecute YPG/PKK-linked suspects amounts to an explicit attempt to undermine the law, said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

The ruling "exonerates a terrorist organization with ideological motives"and is especially egregious "as it comes from a country that presumes to lecture Turkey on the rule of law," said the statement.

Turkey criticizes Belgium for protecting PKK terrorists

The ruling amounts to clear support for the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey and the EU and is responsible for the death of over 40,000 Turkish citizens, including civilians, children, and even infants, said the ministry.

The court decision is based on the misunderstanding that even if a terror group massacres people in other countries, there is no problem if it launches no attacks in my country, said the statement.

"It is an example of hypocrisy; ignores the fact that terrorism poses threats to all nations and encourages other terrorist organizations," the ministry added.

The ministry said the ruling is based on political rather than legal criteria and contains grave contradictions.

The Belgian decision “is inconsistent with the acquis communautaire of the EU which Belgium hosts as a founding member," and poses an obstacle for Belgium fulfilling its international counter-terrorism obligations in relation, it added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish gov’t slams US Mideast plan
Turkish spokesperson stated that Turkey's stance on the Palestinian issues is in line with international law and legitimacy.
4.8-magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey's Manisa
A 5.4-magnitude quake had jolted western province of Manisa last Wednesday, while the capital Ankara was rattled by a 4.5-magnitude quake Thursday.
Turkey deports French nationals over terror links
Turkey has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send Daesh members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.
Turkey's 1st domestic car plant will be laid in May
Smart plant to have iconic design spread over 2 buildings, says CEO.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trump - Netanyahu toplantısına Türk gazeteciler alınmadı

Trump - Netanyahu toplantısına Türk gazeteciler alınmadı

234
Metal işçileri zam konusunda işverenle anlaştı

Metal işçileri zam konusunda işverenle anlaştı

202
Taksicilerle turizm acentalarının şoförleri arasında kavga

Taksicilerle turizm acentalarının şoförleri arasında kavga

333
Motorine 13 kuruş ÖTV zammı

Motorine 13 kuruş ÖTV zammı

582
2 hafta önce taşındığı bina yıkıldı

2 hafta önce taşındığı bina yıkıldı

102
Hakan Çalhanoğlu, kupada Milan'ı yarı finale taşıdı

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, kupada Milan'ı yarı finale taşıdı

23
Bekçilerle ilgili hazırlanan kanun teklifi komisyonda

Bekçilerle ilgili hazırlanan kanun teklifi komisyonda

460
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir