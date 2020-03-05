taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0781
Euro
6.7916
Altın
1647.12
Borsa
112770.18
Gram Altın
322.223
Bitcoin
55277.8

Turkey deploys additional troops to Greek border

Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under a 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region.

AA | 05.03.2020 - 14:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey deployed 1,000 fully-equipped police along the Turkish-Greek land border, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in Edirne.

TROOPS WERE SEND TO PREVENT PUSH-BACKS

"We are bringing fully-equipped special police team of 1,000 throughout the Meriç River to prevent push-backs," Soylu said in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

Turkey deploys additional troops to Greek border

Last week, Turkish officials announced they would no longer try to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe. Since then, thousands of asylum seekers have flocked to Edirne, along the borders with Greece and Bulgaria, to make their way into Europe.

Greek coastguard attacks refugee boat with stick WATCH

The decision was made after 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred by Assad regime forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria last week.

Turkish special team of 1,000 police deployed on Greek border
  • Turkey deploys additional troops to Greek border
1
EDIRNE, TURKEY - MARCH 05: Turkey deployed 1,000 fully-equipped police along the Turkish-Greek land border, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on March 04, 2020 in Edirne. "We are bringing fully-equipped special police team of 1,000 throughout the Meric River to prevent push-backs," Soylu said in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, bordering Greece and Bulgaria. Last week, Turkish officials announced they would no longer try to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe. Since then, thousands of asylum seekers have flocked to Edirne, along the borders with Greece and Bulgaria, to make their way into Europe. The decision was made after 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred by Assad regime forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria last week. The Turkish soldiers were working to protect local civilians under a 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region. Turkey, which already hosts some 3.7 million Syrian migrants, more than any country in the world, says it cannot absorb another refugee wave. Ankara has repeatedly complained that Europe has failed to keep its promises under the 2016 EU-Turkey refugee deal to help migrants and stem further migrant waves.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey neutralizes Assad forces in Operation Spring Shield
In an official statement, the ministry said Turkey’s military operation successfully continued with aerial and ground assistance.
Erdoğan visits Moscow to discuss urgent Idlib cease-fire
Turkey recently launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib after an attack by the Bashar al-Assad regime martyred 34 Turkish soldiers.
Turkey to hold coronavirus video call with 9 countries
No coronavirus cases have yet been confirmed in Turkey.
Turkish forces neutralize Assad regime elements in Idlib
Assad regime attacks martyred two Turkish soldiers and wounded six others in Idlib, said a ministry statement.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CHP'li Engin Özkoç'un yumruk yediği an
CHP'li Engin Özkoç'un yumruk yediği an
520
Türk SİHA'larına Fransız övgüsü
Türk SİHA'larına Fransız övgüsü
292
İsrail basınından BAE'li prens koronaya yakalandı iddiası
İsrail basınından BAE'li prens koronaya yakalandı iddiası
514
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Moskova'da
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Moskova'da
237
Cumhurbaşkanı, CHP'li Özkoç'a 1 milyonluk tazminat davası açtı
Cumhurbaşkanı, CHP'li Özkoç'a 1 milyonluk tazminat davası açtı
499
Soylu: Yunanistan binlerce FETÖ'cüye sınırını açtı
Soylu: Yunanistan binlerce FETÖ'cüye sınırını açtı
185
Süper Salı'nın galibi Biden, Trump'ın rakibi
Süper Salı'nın galibi Biden, Trump'ın rakibi
35
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir