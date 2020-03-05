Turkey deploys additional troops to Greek border

Turkey deployed 1,000 fully-equipped police along the Turkish-Greek land border, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in Edirne.

TROOPS WERE SEND TO PREVENT PUSH-BACKS

"We are bringing fully-equipped special police team of 1,000 throughout the Meriç River to prevent push-backs," Soylu said in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

Last week, Turkish officials announced they would no longer try to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe. Since then, thousands of asylum seekers have flocked to Edirne, along the borders with Greece and Bulgaria, to make their way into Europe.

The decision was made after 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred by Assad regime forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria last week.