taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9866
Euro
6.5913
Altın
1564.88
Borsa
123499.17
Gram Altın
301.254
Bitcoin
57357.36

Turkey deploys military reinforcement near Syria border

A fresh military convoy was sent to the Syrian border on February 06, 2020, after the Assad regime forces' attack against Turkish troops.

AA | 06.02.2020 - 13:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Group of tanks reached to Reyhanli district of Hatay province on Thursday to reinforce the border units in the province.

PERSONNEL CARRIERS WERE SENT

Turkey continues to reinforce its troops in the region, sending personnel carriers and military tanks.

Turkey deploys military reinforcement near Syria border

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the past year.

Turkey deploys military reinforcement near Syria border

Turkey remains the country with most refugees in the world, hosting more than 3.7 million migrants since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011. as part of its reinforcements for its troops along the Syrian border.

Turkey deploys military reinforcement near Syria border WATCH

Turkey deploys military reinforcement near Syria border

Turkey deploys military reinforcement near Syria border

Turkey deploys military reinforcement near Syria border

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia to send delegation to Turkey to examine Syria attack
In the recent phone conversation, President Erdoğan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin addressed all the issues extensively and reiterated cooperation.
YPG terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
Since Jan. 1, the number of terrorists who surrendered to Turkish security forces rose to 24 with the latest additions.
Airport re-opened after deadly plan crash in Istanbul
Prosecutors in capital Ankara launched an investigation into the incident. The airport had been temporarily closed to air traffic.
Plane skids off runway in airport in Turkey’s Istanbul
The plane, from Turkish Pegasus Airlines, was coming from the western city of Izmir and was attempting to land in Istanbul during bad weather.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
CNN Türk'te siyaset yapan eski pilot yayından alındı
353
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
PKK, YPG/PYD yöneticileri Avrupa Parlamentosu'nda yer aldı
269
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda kaza sonrası yoğunluk yaşandı
İstanbul Havalimanı'nda kaza sonrası yoğunluk yaşandı
50
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
CZN Burak'ın mekanında cinayet iddiası
144
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
Uçak kazasından geriye kalan acı hikaye
59
Kar topu oynayan çocukları yakan madde bulundu
Kar topu oynayan çocukları yakan madde bulundu
54
Trump, Senato'daki azil soruşturmasında aklandı
Trump, Senato'daki azil soruşturmasında aklandı
105
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir