Turkey deports 11 Daesh terrorists to France

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 Daesh members, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week.

AA | 09.12.2019 - 10:58..
Turkey deports 11 Daesh terrorists to France

Turkey deported 11 French citizens over links to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry statement said the extradition process continues for other foreign terrorists.

"WOULD YOU LIKE SOME NICE ISIS FIGHTERS?"

The issue of the handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Trump mocks Macron over his Daesh answers WATCH

Appearing side-by-side before reporters at the NATO summit in London last week, Trump had said to French President: "Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I can give them to you. You can take everyone you want."

