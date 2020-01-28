taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey deports French nationals over terror links

Turkey has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send Daesh members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.

AA | 28.01.2020 - 15:59..
Turkey deported four terrorists of French nationality back to their home country on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry announced.

780 FOREIGN TERRORISTS SEND BACK IN 2019

The terrorists were deported as part of Turkey's ramped-up efforts to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters, the ministry said in a written statement. It did not specify which terror group the fighters belonged to, but in recent months it has been stressing the return of Daesh/ISIS terrorists.

The issue of the handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Turkey deported almost 780 foreign terrorist fighters back to their countries of origin in 2019, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said ahead of the new year.

