Turkey destroys PKK-planted explosives in Bitlis province

5 kgs of explosives in Bitlis, southeastern Turkey were destroyed bu Turkish security forces.

Turkey destroys PKK-planted explosives in Bitlis province

Turkish security forces destroyed five kilograms of improvised explosives planted by the terrorist group YPG/PKK in the country's southeast, the local governor's office said on Tuesday.

EXPLOSIVES WERE IN A GLASS JAR

The provincial gendarmerie command launched an operation in the city center of the Bitlis province on March 8, the office said in a statement.

The statement said the explosives were in a glass jar planted in the ground with ammonium nitrate and an ignition key.

Turkey destroys PKK-planted explosives in Bitlis province

It said the security forces will continue to fight terrorism with the support of the people of the region.

Norway says coronavirus epidemic under control
The Norwegian government announced three weeks ago emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, including schools and kindergartens.
700 hospital workers infected by coronavirus in Detroit
With nearly 370,000 cases, the US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections across world.
Death toll climbs to 13,798 in Spain
Despite the problematic data, hospitals in Spain are noticing a downward trend in new cases and ease in overall pressure compared to previous weeks.
Iran records 3,872 coronavirus deaths
The total number of cases climbed to 62,589, with 2,089 new infections, while 3,987 infected people were in a critical condition.
