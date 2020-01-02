taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Turkey detains 7 over ex-Nissan CEO’s transit through Istanbul

Carlos Ghosn, one of the world’s best-known executives, has become Japan’s most famous fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape a rigged justice system.

AA | 02.01.2020 - 13:35..
Seven people were arrested in Istanbul over aiding ex-Nisan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan to Lebanon, according to security sources on Thursday.

4 PILOTS, 2 EMPLOYEES

Police squads arrested the suspects; four pilots, two employees for a private ground service company and one operations director for a courier company, the sources said.

The arrest came after Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into Ghosn's escape to Lebanon via Istanbul Airport, after skipping bail in Japan.

