‘Turkey determined to continue to fight against terror’

Turkey is determined to continue its fight against terrorism, the country’s presidential aide İbrahim Kalın said on Monday.

“It is out of the question for Turkey to get permission or consent from Israel or any other country to fight terror,” İbrahim Kalın told reporters in the capital Ankara after a Cabinet meeting.

Kalın’s remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday attacked the Turkish president over Turkey's counter-terror operation and Cyprus issues on Twitter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan responded to Netanyahu’s tweet, saying Israeli prime minister is heading “state terror.”

ERDOĞAN'S LOUD AND CLEAR MESSAGE

Turkish presidential spokesman described as “historic” the Dec.14 telephone call between Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump that led to Washington’s decision to withdraw forces from Syria.

Kalın said the US’ decision came as a result of the Turkish president’s convincing arguments over the phone with Trump. He said that Erdoğan told Trump “loud and clear” that Turkey and the US do not need PYD/YPG terror group to fight Daesh. “There is no step back, weakness, halt, or slowdown in the fight against Daesh terror group,” Kalın added.

The Turkish presidential aide said that a US military delegation will visit Turkey this week to discuss the US troop pullout from Syria.