Turkey disappointed over allegations by Eritrea

Foreign Ministry says, the statement by country’s information ministry arose out of misinformation.

AA | 06.04.2019 - 12:46..
Turkey expressed disappointment Saturday after Asmara accused it of obstructing the peace process between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

"We are saddened to note the baseless allegations about Turkey in a press statement dated April 3, 2019 by Eritrea’s Ministry of Information," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "We believe this statement arose out of misinformation,” Foreign Ministry added.

The ministry said that as a strategic partner of Africa, Turkey maintains multi-dimensional cooperation with African countries and attributes "great importance" to the security and stability of the continent.

The ministry also emphasized that Turkey’s appreciation of the normalization process between Ethiopia and Eritrea and developments towards the stability of the Horn of Africa has been made public on many occasions.

