Turkey disinfects all public places

Turkey has stepped up efforts to combat the deadly virus spraying by public places and public transportation vehicles across the country.

TURKEY HAS 670 CONFIRMED CASES

Mosques, bus terminals, public transportation vehicles, schools, stadiums even streets and squares have been disinfected to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Turkey currently has 670 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at nine.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms and recover.